Firefighters tackle fire close to propane cylinder near Carnforth

Firefighters were called to a fire close to a propane cylinder near the Carnforth area.

Hornby firefighters were called out to two incidents in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2.23pm on April 9, the crew were called to a fire which was close to a propane cylinder near the Carnforth area.

A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and protect the surrounding area from any fire spread.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day at 5.06pm firefighters were called out to reports of a fire close to a farm building in the local area.

On arrival this was found to be a controlled bonfire, with the farmer in attendance and keeping a good eye on the fire.

The crew were made available shortly after arriving.