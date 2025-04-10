Firefighters tackle fire close to propane cylinder near Carnforth
Hornby firefighters were called out to two incidents in the local area.
At 2.23pm on April 9, the crew were called to a fire which was close to a propane cylinder near the Carnforth area.
A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and protect the surrounding area from any fire spread.
On the same day at 5.06pm firefighters were called out to reports of a fire close to a farm building in the local area.
On arrival this was found to be a controlled bonfire, with the farmer in attendance and keeping a good eye on the fire.
The crew were made available shortly after arriving.