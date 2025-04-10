Firefighters tackle fire close to propane cylinder near Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
Firefighters were called to a fire close to a propane cylinder near the Carnforth area.
Hornby firefighters were called out to two incidents in the local area.

At 2.23pm on April 9, the crew were called to a fire which was close to a propane cylinder near the Carnforth area.

A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and protect the surrounding area from any fire spread.

On the same day at 5.06pm firefighters were called out to reports of a fire close to a farm building in the local area.

On arrival this was found to be a controlled bonfire, with the farmer in attendance and keeping a good eye on the fire.

The crew were made available shortly after arriving.

