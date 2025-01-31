Firefighters tackle fire at house in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:02 GMT
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a house fire on Lonsdale Avenue, Morecambe at 9.41pm on January 30.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Firefighters were at the scene for one hour and thirty minutes.

