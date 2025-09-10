Firefighters tackle fence posts on fire in field near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Sep 2025, 09:48 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 09:49 BST
Hornby firefighters tackled fence posts on fire in a field near Gressingham.placeholder image
Hornby firefighters had just finished their weekly drill night and were sorting out equipment from a previous incident when they were sent to a fire in the Gressingham area.

This was at 9.20pm on September 9.

Crews were met by a farmer who was burning old wooden fence posts within a field.

Due to the size of the fire, crews decided to suppress the flames using a hose reel, leaving it in a more controlled state.

Hornby were in attendance for approximately one hour.

