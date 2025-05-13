Firefighters tackle dishwasher on fire in Morecambe

Firefighters tackled a dishwasher fire in Morecambe.

Firefighters were sent to a building fire in Morecambe.

This was at 9.51pm on May 11.

Hornby crews were faced with thick black smoke coming out of a kitchen which turned out to be a dishwasher on fire.

The occupier called 999 which meant a rapid response, the fire was contained to the kitchen and had not spread through the rest of the property.

A fire service spokesman said: “Please remember to only use electric appliances during the day when you are at home to supervise them.”