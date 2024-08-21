Firefighters tackle derelict building blaze in Lancaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters raced to the scene of a derelict building blaze in Lancaster.
Four fire engines from Fulwood, Preesall, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire involving a derelict building on Quernmore Road, Lancaster at 3.15pm on August 20.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a ceiling hook, and a triple extension ladder.
Crews were at the scene for one hour and ten minutes.