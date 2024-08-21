Firefighters tackle derelict building blaze in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Aug 2024, 10:01 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a derelict building blaze in Lancaster.

Four fire engines from Fulwood, Preesall, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire involving a derelict building on Quernmore Road, Lancaster at 3.15pm on August 20.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a ceiling hook, and a triple extension ladder.

Crews were at the scene for one hour and ten minutes.

