Firefighters tackle derelict building blaze in alley near Lancaster's The Sugarhouse nightclub

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:27 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a derelict building on fire in Lancaster.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth attended the blaze at Sugar House Alley near the nightclub The Sugarhouse, in Lancaster at 2.50pm on August 19.

The fire involved the ground floor of a derelict building consisting of two floors and approximately thirty metres by ten metres in size.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters tackled a derelict building blaze in Sugar House Alley in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.

Crews were at the scene for approximately forty-five minutes.

A spokesman for Lancaster University Students Union said: “The Sugar House is unaffected by the fire and is gearing up for Freshers Week.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the Freshers.”

