Firefighters tackle commercial building fire in Lancaster village
Firefighters were called out to reports of a commercial building on fire in Halton.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, and Silverdale attended a commercial building fire on Mill Lane, Halton at 8.25pm on January 23.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours and forty-five minutes.