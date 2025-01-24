Firefighters tackle commercial building fire in Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called out to reports of a commercial building on fire in Halton.

Three fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, and Silverdale attended a commercial building fire on Mill Lane, Halton at 8.25pm on January 23.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, a positive pressure ventilation fan, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours and forty-five minutes.

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice