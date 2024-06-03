Firefighters tackle commercial building fire in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:14 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 10:19 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a commercial building fire in Lancaster.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Preesall, Bolton-le-Sands, and Morecambe attended a commercial building fire on Carr Lane, Lancaster at 11.12am on June 2.

The incident involved a commercial building approximately 25x15m in size.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jets, and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.

It is not known how long crews remained at the scene.

