Firefighters tackle commercial building fire in Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of a commercial building fire in Lancaster.
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Preesall, Bolton-le-Sands, and Morecambe attended a commercial building fire on Carr Lane, Lancaster at 11.12am on June 2.
The incident involved a commercial building approximately 25x15m in size.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jets, and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.
It is not known how long crews remained at the scene.