Firefighters raced to the scene of a commercial building fire in Lancaster.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Preesall, Bolton-le-Sands, and Morecambe attended a commercial building fire on Carr Lane, Lancaster at 11.12am on June 2.

The incident involved a commercial building approximately 25x15m in size.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jets, and a ground monitor to extinguish the fire.