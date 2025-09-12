Firefighters tackle commercial building blaze in Garstang
Hornby firefighters were sent along with the Command Support Unit (CSU) to a commercial building fire in Garstang.
This was at 5.39am on September 11.
After setting up the CSU, the crew were responsible for digitalising all of the incident ground paperwork, formulating/sending messages to the control room and liaising with other crews.
Those who stayed on the fire engine were sent to two separate incidents involving smoke alarms sounding.
Some of the crew returned back to station and were available for further calls from 7.30pm.