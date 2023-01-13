News you can trust since 1837
Firefighters tackle chimney fires in Warton and Scorton

Firefighters have tackled chimney fires in Warton near Carnforth and Scorton near Garstang.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

At 5.07pm on January 11, two fire engines from Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands attended a chimney fire on Stainton Street, Warton.

Firefighters used one hose reel, a reciprocating saw, hand tools, a fog spike and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

Fire services were called to the scene.
At 11.25pm on January 12, one fire engine from Garstang attended a chimney fire on Six Arches Lane, Scorton.

Firefighters used one hose reel, chimney rods, a nimble nozzle along with lighting kit and small tools to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately fifty five minutes.

