At 5.07pm on January 11, two fire engines from Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands attended a chimney fire on Stainton Street, Warton.

Firefighters used one hose reel, a reciprocating saw, hand tools, a fog spike and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.

At 11.25pm on January 12, one fire engine from Garstang attended a chimney fire on Six Arches Lane, Scorton.

Firefighters used one hose reel, chimney rods, a nimble nozzle along with lighting kit and small tools to extinguish the fire.

