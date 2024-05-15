Fire engine.

Firefighters raced to the scene of a caravan on fire in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Morecambe attended a fire involving a caravan on West End Road, Morecambe at 1.39am on May 15.

The fire spread to a nearby parked car and another campervan.

Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.