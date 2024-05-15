Firefighters tackle caravan blaze in Morecambe
Firefighters raced to the scene of a caravan on fire in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Morecambe attended a fire involving a caravan on West End Road, Morecambe at 1.39am on May 15.
The fire spread to a nearby parked car and another campervan.
Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour.
