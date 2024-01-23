Firefighters tackle car blaze in Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of a car on fire in Lancaster.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the incident on Summersgill Road at 11.48am on January 22.
The fire involved one vehicle.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the vehicle.
Crews were on scene for approximately one hour and twenty minutes.