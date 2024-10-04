Firefighters tackle building on fire on two floors in Carnforth
Firefighters tackled a commercial building on fire in Carnforth.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands and the command unit from Bolton-le-Sands attended an incident on Warton Road, Carnforth at 5.52am on October 4.
The incident was a fire involving detached commercial building consisting of two floors, firefighters used two hose reel and two breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control and were on scene
for approximately three hours.
The Drone Unit and Command Support Unit also attended the incident.