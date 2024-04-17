Firefighters tackle building fire in Lancaster

Firefighters raced to the scene of a building on fire in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Apr 2024, 09:41 BST
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a building fire on Scotforth Road, Lancaster at 9.06pm on April 16.

Whilst in attendance, crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure ventilation unit.

Crews were in attendance approximately three and a half hours.

