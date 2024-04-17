Firefighters tackle building fire in Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of a building on fire in Lancaster.
Three fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a building fire on Scotforth Road, Lancaster at 9.06pm on April 16.
Whilst in attendance, crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and one positive pressure ventilation unit.
Crews were in attendance approximately three and a half hours.
