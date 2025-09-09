Firefighters tackle building blaze near Carnforth

The building fire at Arkholme could be seen from miles around.

Firefighters had to get water from the nearby river whilst tackling a building fire in Arkholme.

Carnforth Fire Station along with Hornby Fire Station and Bolton-le-Sands were called to a building fire in Arkholme at 6.04pm on September 8.

On arrival appliances were made up to six to aid in a water relay from the nearby River Keer.

At the height of the incident there were eight pumps at the incident from Lancaster Fire Station, Morecambe Fire Station and Silverdale Fire Station.

Carnforth’s appliance was used to pump water from the River Keer across two fields (just over 30 lengths of hose) to the incident ground.

Crews worked tirelessly to get the relay set up, with several light portable pumps placed to boost the water through the fields.

Crews were relieved and they returned home station at around 1am ready for further calls.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from the Chapel-le-Dale road nearby.