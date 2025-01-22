Firefighters tackle building blaze in Morecambe
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters raced to the scene of a building fire in Morecambe.
Three fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster responded to a building fire on Alexandra Road, Morecambe at 12.03am on Tuesday, January 21.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and positive pressure ventilation to extinguish the fire.
Fire crews were on the scene for two hours.