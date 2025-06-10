Firefighters tackle building blaze in Lancaster village
Firefighters raced to the scene of a building fire in Nether Kellet.
Three fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands, Lancaster and Carnforth attended a building fire on Main Road in Nether Kellet at 1.49pm on June 8.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for three hours and fifty minutes.
