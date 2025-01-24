Firefighters tackle box trailer fire in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:21 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a trailer on fire in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe fire station attended an incident on Moss Lane, Morecambe to reports of a box trailer on fire on Wednesday, January 22 at 5.14pm.

Crews used one hose reel jet, lighting and small tools to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for an hour.

