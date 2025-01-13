Firefighters tackle blaze in village near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Jan 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in a village near Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a domestic property fire on Hest Bank Lane, Hest Bank at 6.45pm on January 12.

Firefighters used a hose reel, small tools, and lighting equipment to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

Related topics:Lancaster FirefightersLancasterMorecambe
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice