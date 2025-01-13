Firefighters tackle blaze in village near Lancaster
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in a village near Lancaster.
Two fire engines from Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a domestic property fire on Hest Bank Lane, Hest Bank at 6.45pm on January 12.
Firefighters used a hose reel, small tools, and lighting equipment to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.