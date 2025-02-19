Firefighters tackle blaze in Morecambe’s West End
Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Morecambe responded to a fire on West End Road, Morecambe at 7.15am on February 18.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.
Crews remained at the scene for two hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.