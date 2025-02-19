Firefighters tackle blaze in Morecambe’s West End

By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:47 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Morecambe responded to a fire on West End Road, Morecambe at 7.15am on February 18.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Crews remained at the scene for two hours.

News you can trust since 1837
