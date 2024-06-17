Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Morecambe.

Three fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended a domestic property fire at Marine Road West, Morecambe at 3.16am on June 16.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.