Firefighters tackle blaze in Morecambe house

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:04 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Morecambe.

Three fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended a domestic property fire at Marine Road West, Morecambe at 3.16am on June 16.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews were at the scene for one hour and 30 minutes.

