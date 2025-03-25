Firefighters tackle blaze in Lancaster village house

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:14 BST

Firefighters were called to a house blaze in Warton.

Fire engines from Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire on Main Street Warton at 3.42pm on March 24.

The fire involved the ground floor of a kitchen.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure ventilation unit.

Fire crews were in attendance for two and a half hours.

