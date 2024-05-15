Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Morecambe
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended Loweswater Drive, Morecambe on May 13 at 2.30pm.
The fire involved a domestic property.
The fire service used four breathing apparatus, a gas monitor, a thermal imaging camera, and two hose reel/jets.
The fire service remained at the scene for one hour and fifty minutes.
