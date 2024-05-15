Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th May 2024, 10:05 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 10:09 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Morecambe.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended Loweswater Drive, Morecambe on May 13 at 2.30pm.

The fire involved a domestic property.

The fire service used four breathing apparatus, a gas monitor, a thermal imaging camera, and two hose reel/jets.

The fire service remained at the scene for one hour and fifty minutes.

