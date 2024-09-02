Firefighters tackle blaze at Heysham caravan park

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 11:01 BST
Eight fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, Bolton-le-Sands, Carnforth, Hornby, and Silverdale, together with an aerial ladder platform and a water tower appliance, attended a commercial building fire on Moneyclose Lane, Heysham.

The fire service were called out to Ocean Edge caravan park at 7.04am on September 1.

Firefighters used two main jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Crews were then utilised to collect and operate the Command Support Unit - they were released from the incident at approximately 5.30pm.

Eight fire engines went to the scene to tackle the fire at a Heysham caravan park.

No casualties were reported.

Ocean Edge Holiday Park posted on Facebook: “Due to an ongoing incident on park, the facilities will remain closed until further notice.

“Because of the incident the power to some of the park has been turned off, with no timescale currently available

“For anyone that is looking to exit the park from the bottom half, please do so by travelling up C Row and continue straight on, through a small opening and turn left to exit.”

