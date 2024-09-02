Firefighters tackle blaze at Heysham caravan park
The fire service were called out to Ocean Edge caravan park at 7.04am on September 1.
Firefighters used two main jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
Crews were then utilised to collect and operate the Command Support Unit - they were released from the incident at approximately 5.30pm.
No casualties were reported.
Ocean Edge Holiday Park posted on Facebook: “Due to an ongoing incident on park, the facilities will remain closed until further notice.
“Because of the incident the power to some of the park has been turned off, with no timescale currently available
“For anyone that is looking to exit the park from the bottom half, please do so by travelling up C Row and continue straight on, through a small opening and turn left to exit.”