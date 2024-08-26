Firefighters tackle blaze at commercial building in Lancaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.
Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire involving a commercial premises on Parliament Street, Lancaster at 3.24pm on August 23.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.