Firefighters tackle blaze at commercial building in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Aug 2024, 10:49 BST
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Lancaster.

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe, and Bolton-le-Sands attended a fire involving a commercial premises on Parliament Street, Lancaster at 3.24pm on August 23.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

