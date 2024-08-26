Firefighters tackle bedroom fire in Carnforth caused by lightning strike
Firefighters raced to the scene of a house fire in Carnforth caused by a lightning strike.
Firefighters from Carnforth and Bolton-le-Sands were called to the fire on Camborne Avenue, Carnforth at 9.02pm on August 24.
When they arrived a first floor bedroom was well alight.
Fire crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, PPV (positive pressure ventilation), TIC (thermal imaging camera) and lighting.
The drone unit attended the incident so the roof could be checked for any further possible fire spread.
Electricity North West also attended to check the mains electricity was safe.
There were no injuries and all people were accounted for.