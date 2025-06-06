Firefighters tackle barn blaze in village near Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of a barn fire in Gressingham.
Hornby were called alongside colleges from Lancaster Fire Station, Carnforth Fire Station and Bolton-le-Sands to a barn fire in Gressingham at 12.05pm on June 5.
The crews worked along side the farm owner to remove and extinguish approximately 500 bales of hay - thankfully quick thinking and hard work stopped the fire spreading to the barn.
Hornby were in attendance for approximately six hours before being released from the incident.