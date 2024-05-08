Firefighters respond to reports of trapped person in bedroom on fire in Lancaster village

Luckily the fire was contained to a mattress which was removed from the property.

Fire crews from Milnthorpe, Arnside and Carnforth Fire Station responded to a report of a person in a bedroom on fire in Whassett, near Milnthorpe at 7.34pm on May 7.

On arrival all people were accounted for and the fire was extinguished by two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus (BA) using one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

