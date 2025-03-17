Firefighters rescue two people from River Lune at Lancaster

Two people had to be rescued from the River Lune by firefighters with specialist equipment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hornby fire crews were called alongside multiple other appliances from Lancaster Fire Station, Morecambe Fire Station, Carnforth Fire Station and special appliances from Preston Fire Station to a water rescue in Lancaster at 12.05pm on March 15.

Two people were rescued by crews using an inflatable sled.

Firefighters were at the scene for nearly three hours.

Hornby fire crews then went to standby duties at Lancaster Fire Station due to an ongoing incident.