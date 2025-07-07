Firefighters rescue person who fell down 10ft banking in Morecambe
Firefighters rescued a person who had fallen down an embankment in Morecambe.
Hornby firefighters alongside Carnforth crews were called out at 6.04pm on July 6 to rescue a person who had fallen 10ft down an embankment.
Firefighters from both crews gave first aid to the casualty and reassurance.
Great teamwork between fire crews and NWAS on scene led to a speedy rescue - thankfully the casualty suffered from only minor injuries.
Both crews were made available shortly after handing over to North West Ambulance Service.