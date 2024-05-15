Firefighters rescue person trapped in overturned farm vehicle near Lancaster

Firefighters raced to the scene of an overturned farm vehicle to rescue a person trapped.

Fire crews at Hornby were just getting ready for drill when they were sent to rescue a person trapped in a farm vehicle which overturned in a field on Longsands Lane, Cowan Bridge at 6.54pm on Tuesday, May 14.

The crew helped the ambulance service in removing the casualty from the vehicle and transporting them into the ambulance.