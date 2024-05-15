Firefighters rescue person trapped in overturned farm vehicle near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th May 2024, 09:49 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 09:50 BST
Firefighters rescued a person who had become trapped after a farm vehicle overturned in a field at Cowan Bridge.

Fire crews at Hornby were just getting ready for drill when they were sent to rescue a person trapped in a farm vehicle which overturned in a field on Longsands Lane, Cowan Bridge at 6.54pm on Tuesday, May 14.

The crew helped the ambulance service in removing the casualty from the vehicle and transporting them into the ambulance.

Crews were at the scene for forty minutes.

