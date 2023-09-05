News you can trust since 1837
Firefighters rescue one person from car after crash on M6 near Carnforth

Firefighters raced to the scene of a crash on the M6 near Carnforth.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands went to the scene of a two car crash on the M6 near Carnforth.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Bolton-le-Sands attended the road traffic collision between J35 and J36 on the M6 Northbound at 2.42pm on September 4.

The incident involved two vehicles.

Firefighters used Milwaukee tools and stabilisation struts to release one casualty from their vehicle.

They were in attendance for half an hour.

