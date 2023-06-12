Firefighters race to scene of derelict building fire in Lancaster
Fire broke out at a derelict building in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Five fire engines from Lancaster, Bolton-le-Sands, Preston, Fulwood and Kirkby Lonsdale attended the incident on Alfred Street, Lancaster at 4.28pm on June 9.
The fire involved a single storey derelict commercial building.
Firefighters used one hose reel, one jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
Crews were at the scene for approximately two hours thirty minutes.