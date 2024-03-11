Firefighters race to scene of caravan on fire in Heysham
Firefighters were called out to tackle a caravan fire in Heysham.
Fire crews from Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth fire stations went to the scene of the fire on the afternoon of Sunday, March 10.
The owner of the caravan had left an electric heater on to try and dry some items that had been washed and cleaned.
Having left the caravan to go out, they then returned and found two fire engines outside.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please be mindful how you use electric heaters.
*Do not leave them unattended or on overnight
*Do leave plenty of space around them and not near flammable materials.”