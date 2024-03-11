Firefighters race to scene of caravan on fire in Heysham

Firefighters were called out to tackle a caravan fire in Heysham.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 15:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth fire stations went to the scene of the fire on the afternoon of Sunday, March 10.

The owner of the caravan had left an electric heater on to try and dry some items that had been washed and cleaned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having left the caravan to go out, they then returned and found two fire engines outside.

Most Popular
Firefighters were called out to a caravan on fire in Heysham.Firefighters were called out to a caravan on fire in Heysham.
Firefighters were called out to a caravan on fire in Heysham.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please be mindful how you use electric heaters.

*Do not leave them unattended or on overnight

*Do leave plenty of space around them and not near flammable materials.”

Related topics:HeyshamCarnforth