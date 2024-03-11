Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews from Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth fire stations went to the scene of the fire on the afternoon of Sunday, March 10.

The owner of the caravan had left an electric heater on to try and dry some items that had been washed and cleaned.

Having left the caravan to go out, they then returned and found two fire engines outside.

Firefighters were called out to a caravan on fire in Heysham.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please be mindful how you use electric heaters.

*Do not leave them unattended or on overnight