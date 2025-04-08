Firefighters give first aid to person injured after two car collision in Morecambe
One person was treated by firefighters and ambulance crew after a two car collision in Morecambe.
Two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended an incident on Stuart Avenue, Morecambe at 9.15am on April 7.
The incident was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.
Fire crews made the scene safe and administered first aid to one casualty who was passed into the care of north west ambulance service.
Crews were on scene for thirty minutes.
