Firefighters give first aid to person injured after two car collision in Morecambe

Firefighters give first aid to person injured in two vehicle collision in Morecambe.

One person was treated by firefighters and ambulance crew after a two car collision in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two fire engines from Morecambe and Lancaster attended an incident on Stuart Avenue, Morecambe at 9.15am on April 7.

The incident was a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

Fire crews made the scene safe and administered first aid to one casualty who was passed into the care of north west ambulance service.

Crews were on scene for thirty minutes.