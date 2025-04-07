Firefighters cut person out of car after road traffic collision on M6 near Carnforth

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:13 BST
Firefighters had to cut a person out of a car after a road traffic collision on the M6 near Carnforth.

Two fire engines from Morecambe and Carnforth attended a road traffic collision on the M6 northbound between junctions 35 and 36 at 8.15am on Saturday, (April 5).

The road traffic collision involved a car and an HGV.

One person was cut from the car by firefighters using holmatro cutting equipment and into a waiting ambulance.

Crews were at the scene for an hour and a half.

