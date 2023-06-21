Three fire engines from Fulwood, Garstang and Lancaster went to the scene of the accident on Oakenclough Road, Scorton at 1.11am on June 21.

The incident involved one vehicle.

One casualty was cut from the vehicle by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment.

The two casualties were passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service whilst firefighters worked to make the scene safe.