Firefighters are still at the scene of an outbuilding fire in Lancaster.

Six fire engines, the high volume pump, and the water bowser are in attendance at an outbuilding fire, approximately 22m x 56m, on Littlefell Lane, Lancaster.

They were called out at 6.02am this morning, (June 28).