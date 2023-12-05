Firefighters continue to tackle major blaze in Lancaster and urge public to stay away from area

Firefighters are still at the site of a large fire at the former Supaskips site in Lancaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The large building on fire at Port Royal Avenue, Lancaster contains approximately 13,000 tonnes of commercial waste.

The seat of fire is beneath large quantities of compact commercial waste and pockets of fire can continue to smoulder deep within the piles for a long time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the fire continues to produce a smoke plume and residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed if they can smell smoke.

Smoke is still billowing from a large building in Lancaster days after a fire started there. Picture by Gary Watts.

Several road closures are in place including Europa Way and access to the industrial park is limited.

With emergency operations expected to continue for several days members of the public can assist by staying away from the area.