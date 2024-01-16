Firefighters continue to put out fires at former Supaskips site in Lancaster
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issued a further update from the site in Lancaster.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Waste removal teams continue to work at the site. While the main fire has been extinguished, occasional pockets of deep-seated fire are
"being uncovered.
“When this happens, Lancashire firefighters are attending the site.
“These small fires may give off some steam or smoke when they're extinguished.
"If your property is affected, please keep your windows and doors closed.
“We continue to work closely with partner agencies to make the site safe as soon as possible.
“Thank you for your patience during this prolonged incident.”
Firefighters were first called to extinguish the ‘deep seated’ fire at the large former power station at 5.30am on Sunday December 3 and said it would take "a significant amount of time and resources
to extinguish".
Buildings on the site were also structurally unsafe and had to be demolished, paid for by Lancaster City Council, to help crews access the fire, which involved 13,000 tonnes of commercial waste.
The air quality was consistently being measured by Lancaster City Council.
Lancaster City Council revealed they were pledging a further £650,000 from council reserves to help speed up the work needed to resolve the ongoing fire, in addition to £262,000 of funds already agreed.
A major incident was declared earlier in 2023 following other fires at the former skip hire site and power station, and a multi-agency task force including the Environment Agency, Lancashire County
Council, Lancaster City Council, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Lancashire Police, was set up.
Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster, was among those calling for urgent action to clear the site due to concerns over the state of the building, premises and waste, and has been asking for help from the
Government.
A1 Supa Skips Ltd went into administration in April 2022 and in November 2022, the Environment Agency announced they had removed their site permit.
Police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson at the site, and he was bailed.