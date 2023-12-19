Firefighters confident blaze at former Supaskips site in Lancaster will be out by end of week

Fire crews tackling a major blaze at a Lancaster industrial estate say they’re confident the fire will be out by the end of the week.

Firefighters have been on site at the former A1 Supa Skips building on Port Royal Avenue on the Lune Industrial Estate for more than two weeks since the alarm was raised just after 5.30am on Sunday, December 3.

Last week Lancaster City Council revealed they were pledging a further £650,000 from council reserves to help speed up the work needed to resolve the ongoing fire, in addition to £262,000 of funds already agreed.

In the latest update from Lancashire Fire and Rescue, they say the demolition team has made good progress by demolishing the outbuildings and removing a significant proportion of the waste from the site.

Firefighters are confident the blaze on a Lancaster industrial estate will be out by the end of the week.

Station Manager Steve Cheetham, said: "Due to the additional funding Lancaster City Council put towards this incident, this work has been extended and we are now confident that the fire will be extinguished by the end of the week.

"Over the weekend, the smoke plume had reduced significantly but as the waste is removed from the site today there may be small pockets of smoke but firefighters should be able to get on top of this quickly so the disruption to the residents and businesses are kept to a minimum.

"Residents and businesses may continue to smell the waste as it is disrupted but air quality monitoring will continue to take place and we will work with other agencies to update any changes to our health advice, if it is needed.

"For now we continue to advise people to stay away from the site and keep windows and doors closed if they can smell the smoke or waste.

"We appreciate the support we have received from our partner agencies over the last two weeks and, from you, the public. We understand that this has affected local residents and businesses but

we are doing all we can to make sure this fire will be extinguished in the next few days."