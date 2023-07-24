Firefighters called to person in River Lune which was false alarm then rescued horse from dyke in Morecambe

They were called out at 10:10am on July 23.

After a thorough search of the river it was deemed this was a false alarm.

As soon as Hornby came available they were sent to rescue a horse stuck in a dyke.

Hornby alongside Morecambe and Garstang crews, a water rescue unit from Fleetwood, and the rope rescue unit from St Annes attended the animal rescue on Hadrian Road, Morecambe at 11.28am on July 23.

Firefighters used small tools and general purpose lines to extricate one horse from mud.