Firefighters called to Lancaster to help rescue someone suffering from sepsis from a first floor bedroom

Fire crews from Hornby were called to Lancaster to help the ambulance service rescue a person suffering from sepsis from a first floor bedroom.

The call for help came at 12.45pm on June 12.

Crews were on scene for approximately 30 minutes.

Soon after the crew arrived back at station they were sent to help the ambulance service get into a property in Capernwray.

