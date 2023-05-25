Firefighters called to building on fire in Lancaster
Firefighters from three fire stations raced to a building on fire in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 25th May 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Three fire engines from Bolton-le-Sands, Silverdale, and Fulwood attended the domestic building fire on Lune Road, Lancaster at 5.32pm on May 24.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one dry powder extinguisher, one positive pressure ventilation unit, and small tools to extinguish the fire.
They were at the scene for an hour and ten minutes.