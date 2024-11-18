Firefighters called to building blaze in North Yorkshire town

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:09 GMT
Hornby firefighters were called to a building fire in Bentham alongside cross border colleagues from Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Station and Hawes Fire Station.

This was at 2.01pm on November 16.

After closer inspection it was apparent that the smoke was coming from a bonfire in a rear garden of a neighbouring house.

A fire service spokesman said: “Please remember that plastic materials and tyres should be recycled or disposed of properly and not burnt.”

