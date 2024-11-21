Firefighters called out to North Yorkshire market town supermarket after fire alarm goes off

By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:23 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 10:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters from Bentham and Kirkby Lonsdale were called to an automatic fire alarm sounding at Booths supermarket in Settle.

This was at 4.08pm on November 20.

Whilst on their way, the control room stated a back up call had been received and smoke could be smelled in the property.

The incident was then upgraded to building fire.

Firefighters from Bentham and Kirkby Lonsdale were called out a fire alarm sounding at a supermarket.Firefighters from Bentham and Kirkby Lonsdale were called out a fire alarm sounding at a supermarket.
Firefighters from Bentham and Kirkby Lonsdale were called out a fire alarm sounding at a supermarket.

On arrival firefighters found an electric services room where electrical burning could be smelt.

An investigation was carried out but the source couldn't be located.

The incident was left in the hands of a responsible person who was advised to request an electrician.

Related topics:North Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice