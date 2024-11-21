Firefighters called out to North Yorkshire market town supermarket after fire alarm goes off
Firefighters from Bentham and Kirkby Lonsdale were called to an automatic fire alarm sounding at Booths supermarket in Settle.
This was at 4.08pm on November 20.
Whilst on their way, the control room stated a back up call had been received and smoke could be smelled in the property.
The incident was then upgraded to building fire.
On arrival firefighters found an electric services room where electrical burning could be smelt.
An investigation was carried out but the source couldn't be located.
The incident was left in the hands of a responsible person who was advised to request an electrician.