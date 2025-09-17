Firefighters called after car ends up crashing into field near Lancaster village

Firefighters were called after a car ended up in a field in the Caton area.

Hornby firefighters went to two incidents in the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 7.58am on September 16 they went to a vehicle which had left the road in the Caton area, alongside a crew from Lancaster fire station.

There were no major injuries sustained by the driver.

The crew were in attendance for approximately one hour.

Then at 1.20pm the same day they were called to an incident on the M6 involving a wagon.

Crews worked alongside three other fire engines from Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service.

Hornby arrived back at the station at 4.20pm.