Firefighter treats sheep after barn fire in village near Lancaster
Firefighters from Hornby were called to a barn fire in Roeburndale alongside colleagues from Lancaster Fire Station, Carnforth Fire Station and Bentham Fire Station at 11.15pm on March 28.
On arrival the crew were met with smoke and fire coming from a barn - six breathing apparatus and multiple tanks of water were used to extinguish the fire
Livestock were moved from the barn to a safe location with assistance of farmers on scene - FF Bleasdale administered oxygen to a sheep that had suffered from smoke inhalation.
A fire service spokesman said: “Thankfully the fire was contained to the barn and did not spread to any other properties nearby.”