Firearms police continue searching Morecambe house after man arrested

Police are still searching a house in Morecambe after they attended the scene yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:19 BST

Police said the search of an address in Beaufort Road, Morecambe started yesterday and continued today.

Eyewitnesses said armed police and a large number of police vehicles were at the scene yesterday.

Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.

Police are still searching a house on Beaufort Road in Morecambe after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture from Google Street View.Police are still searching a house on Beaufort Road in Morecambe after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture from Google Street View.
Police are still searching a house on Beaufort Road in Morecambe after a man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Picture from Google Street View.
Police refused to comment on any items found.