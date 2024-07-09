Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze they were called out to in Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended a house fire on Pinfold Lane, Lancaster at 8.48pm on July 8.

While in attendance, firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one thermal imaging camera, and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

