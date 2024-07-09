Fire service investigating cause of blaze in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze they were called out to in Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Lancaster attended a house fire on Pinfold Lane, Lancaster at 8.48pm on July 8.

While in attendance, firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one thermal imaging camera, and one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were in attendance for approximately two hours and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

